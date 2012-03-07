MADRID, March 7 The Spanish football
federation (RFEF) have rejected an appeal from Barcelona and
given defender Gerard Pique a one-match ban for his red card in
last weekend's 3-1 La Liga win over Sporting Gijon.
The RFEF have also given Barca five days to present their
case in the face of a formal complaint from the head of the
referee's technical committee, over comments made by Pique after
Saturday's victory at the Nou Camp.
The Spain international was sent off in the 46th minute,
referee Carlos Velasco Caballero showing him a straight red card
after he was ruled to have brought down Miguel de las Cuevas on
the edge of the Barca area.
Television replays suggested it had been a harsh decision.
After the match, Pique was quoted as saying in local media
that the referee's decision looked to have been pre-meditated.
Pique will miss Barca's trip to play struggling Racing
Santander in La Liga on Sunday.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington; editing by Martyn Herman)