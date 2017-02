LISBON Aug 31 La Liga team Real Zaragoza signed Portugal striker Helder Postiga from Sporting for one million euros ($1.44 million) on Wednesday.

The Portuguese club also said the transfer fee could double but did not specify the conditions.

The 29-year-old Postiga joined Sporting from Panathinaikos in 2008.

He has won 40 caps and is a regular starter for national coach Paulo Bento. He could feature in Friday's Euro 2012 qualifier against Cyprus.

($1=.6926 Euro)