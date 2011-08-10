MADRID Aug 10 Defender Javi Poves has quit La
Liga club Sporting Gijon, saying he has taken a stance against a
sport he describes as "rotten".
The 24-year-old Spaniard is walking away from the game after
rescinding his contract with the north-coast club, for whom he
played in the Spanish third tier with Sporting's B team.
"The more you know about football the more you realise it is
all about money, that it is rotten and this takes away your
enthusiasm," Poves told Spanish daily ABC's website (www.abc.es)
on Wednesday.
"What point is there is earning 800 or 1000 euros if you
know that you are obtaining it through the suffering of many
people."
Daily El Pais reported that Poves refused to allow the club
to pay him via a bank transfer, he said so the banks could not
speculate with his money, and that he returned the keys to a car
that had been provided to players by sponsors.
Poves's stance against what he sees as a corrupt sport has
struck a chord in a country where many young people, known as
'los indignados', have taken to the streets in recent weeks to
protest against the government's policies.
They have expressed anger about joblessness, unpayable
mortgage debt, political corruption and social inequality in
cities across Spain.
"I don't want Javi Poves to become an icon, I am just one
more and I fight against inequality," he added.
"I want everyone to be equal and that we all unite and stop
arguing over trivial matters and try to move forward. As it
stands the world is preparing to destroy itself."
Poves, who has said he wants to study and to offer his help
socially, also called for football's top players to do more to
help others.
"There are certain personalities at a world level, Pele,
Ronaldinho, (Lionel) Messi who are ambassadors for UNICEF and
who on the face of it are very good, but they could do much
more" he added.
"These people have such influence they should involve
themselves in a much more direct way."
