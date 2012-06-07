MADRID, June 7 Spanish coach Manuel Preciado died of a heart-attack in Valencia aged 54 on Thursday, his former club Sporting Gijon said in a statement on their website.

Preciado had recently agreed a deal to take the reigns at relegated Villarreal for next season and was scheduled to be presented at the Madrigal on Friday. (Reporting by Mark Elkington; Editing by John O'Brien)