Soccer-Swans dealt Dyer blow
LONDON, Feb 13 Swansea City's Premier League survival hopes were dealt a blow on Monday with the news that Nathan Dyer has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury.
MADRID, June 7 Spanish coach Manuel Preciado died of a heart-attack in Valencia aged 54 on Thursday, his former club Sporting Gijon said in a statement on their website.
Preciado had recently agreed a deal to take the reigns at relegated Villarreal for next season and was scheduled to be presented at the Madrigal on Friday. (Reporting by Mark Elkington; Editing by John O'Brien)
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Asian Champions League Group Stage matches on Monday Main Tournament - Group Stage - Group A Monday, February 20 (GMT) Al Taawun (Saudi Arabia) v Lokomotiv Tashkent (Uzbekistan) (1540) Al Ahli Dubai (United Arab Emirates) v Esteghlal FC (Iran) (1615) Main Tournament - Group Stage - Group B Monday, February 20 (GMT) Esteghlal Khozestan (Iran) v Al Fateh (Saudi Arabia) (1100) Lekhwiya (Qatar)
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Greek championship matches on Monday Saturday, February 18 (GMT) Atromitos v Xanthi (1300) PAS Giannina v Kerkyra (1515) Asteras Tripolis v Panathinaikos (1730) Sunday, February 19 (GMT) Panionios v Iraklis (1300) Panetolikos v Platanias (1515) PAOK Salonika v Veria (1515) AEK v Olympiakos Piraeus (1730) Monday, February 20 (GMT) Larissa