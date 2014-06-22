June 22 Cordoba will return to La Liga next season for the first time in more than four decades after a stoppage-time Ulises Davila goal secured a 1-1 draw at Las Palmas and victory on away goals in their second-division playoff final on Sunday.

After a 0-0 draw in Thursday's first leg in Cordoba, Las Palmas took a second-leg lead at their Estadio de Gran Canaria through midfielder Apono three minutes after halftime.

They were seconds from clinching a return to the top flight for the first time since 2001-02 when, amid chaotic scenes, the match was held up for several minutes as ecstatic home fans prepared to invade the pitch.

But there was still time for Cordoba, coached by former Barcelona and Chelsea defender Albert Ferrer, to strike.

Mexican forward Davila, who is on loan at Cordoba from Chelsea, stabbed in from close range in the 93rd minute to dramatically secure the third and final promotion spot.

The Las Palmas supporters were furious and local media reported there were clashes with police on the pitch after the final whistle.

Cordoba will join second-division champions Eibar and Deportivo La Coruna in La Liga next season after they secured the two automatic promotion places.

The three teams replace relegated Osasuna, Real Valladolid and Real Betis.

Cordoba last featured in La Liga in the 1971-72 season, when Vicente del Bosque, now Spain coach, was on loan from Real Madrid and played in midfield.

Davila, 23, signed a five-year contract with Chelsea in August 2011, joining from Chivas in his native country.

He was loaned out to Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem for a season before spending the 2012-13 campaign on loan at Spanish second-division team Sabadell and moving on to Cordoba a year later.

Barcelona's B team finished third in the second division last term but cannot be promoted, while Las Palmas were sixth and Cordoba seventh.

Real Murcia, who were fourth, and fifth-placed Sporting Gijon lost their playoff semi-finals to Cordoba and Las Palmas respectively. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Tony Goodson)