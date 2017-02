MADRID Aug 27 Barcelona captain Carles Puyol trained with his team mates on Saturday for the first time since a knee operation at the beginning of June, the Spanish and European champions said.

The Spain defender's return comes two days before Barca, who beat Porto 2-0 to win the European Super Cup on Friday, begin their quest for a club record-equalling fourth straight La Liga title at home to Villarreal.

Barca's Brazil left back, Adriano, has a muscle injury and will miss the game at the Nou Camp, the club said in a separate statement on their website (www.fcbarcelona.cat).

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Stephen Wood; to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please click on the newslink:

for more soccer news