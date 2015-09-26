MADRID, Sept 26 Coach Rafa Benitez blamed anxiety after Real Madrid were knocked off the top of La Liga following a 0-0 home draw against Malaga on Saturday.

Real did not go short of chances and peppered the Malaga goal at times.

"When a team stays back as happened in the second half it makes it difficult to find space but still we had the openings," Benitez told a news conference after the Spanish giants failed to score at home in the league for the first time in two years.

"You have to manage the anxiety. When you make mistakes the other side will look to take advantage by counter-attacking."

Real are now two points behind surprise leaders Villarreal after six games, and a point behind Barcelona.

Cristiano Ronaldo has not scored in three matches since his eight in two games put him within two of Raul's club record of 323.

"We were anxious in the final minutes of the game. In those last five minutes we need to be more calm and keep moving the ball around," said Benitez who took over in the close season.

"It is not easy and we are only starting off. The fact we created so many chances I think is positive but we need to stop the counter-attacks and cope with the pressure better."

There was good news on the condition of Jese Rodriguez who was carried off in the second half.

"He had very bad cramp and that was all," said Benitez.