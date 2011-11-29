MADRID Nov 29 Struggling Racing
Santander agreed to terminate coach Hector Cuper's contract
on Tuesday after slipping to the foot of La Liga.
The 56-year-old Argentine joined a club in administrative
turmoil during the summer and managed only one win in 13
matches.
"We would like to thank him for the way he has conducted
himself on a personal and professional level in the agreement
reached this afternoon when money wasnt the principal issue,"
Racing said in a statement.
"We are sorry for all the difficulties he has had to endure
in managing his section against a background of great economic,
institutional and social difficulties."
Cuper, who led Valencia to consecutive Champions League
finals in 2000 and 2001, will be replaced by a temporary trio of
Juan Jose Gonzalez, Fede Castanos and Pablo Pinillos until a new
coach is found.
Racing accused the businessman who bought them in January,
Indian Ahsan Ali Syed, of failing to honour his commitments.
They sought help from the regional government and the
previous owners before going into administration in July with
debts of over 33 million euros ($44 million).
