MADRID Dec 29 Struggling Racing Santander
have rewarded their coaching team of Juan Jose Gonzalez, Fede
Castanos and Pablo Pinillos with contracts until the end of the
season, the Spanish side said on Thursday.
The trio were appointed on a temporary basis at the end of
November, after Racing parted company with Argentine Hector
Cuper when the side slid to the foot of La Liga, and they have
brought some hope back to the troubled club.
"After analysing the situation the club have ended the
uncertainty prevalent on the Racing bench, giving the coaches
the stability needed to successfully develop their work," Racing
said in a statement.
Since replacing Cuper, who had managed only one win in 13
outings, Gonzalez and his colleagues have secured one win and
two draws in La Liga and guided Racing past Rayo Vallecano into
the last 16 of the King's Cup.
Racing have been in financial and institutional turmoil for
much of the year since Indian businessman Ahsan Ali Syed took
over ownership of the club.
The club accused Ali Syed of failing to honour his
commitments and slipped into administration in July with debts
of over 33 million euros ($44 million).
