MADRID, March 7 Racing Santander have sacked coach Juan Jose Gonzalez as they seek to boost their chances of avoiding relegation from La Liga, the Spanish club said on Wednesday.

Gonzalez was appointed from within to replace the Argentine Hector Cuper after he was sacked in November, and was the visible head of a coaching trio which also included Fede Castano and Pablo Pinillos.

"Juan Jose Gonzalez is no longer the coach of Racing," the club said in a statement.

"Until it is decided who will occupy the Racing dugout for the rest of the championship Castano and Pinillos will continue to head up the team.

"We want to thank Gonzalez, who at the club's request, took on a great responsibility at a most difficult moment. Although it remains tough, the team continue to fight, are still alive and committed, and can secure their top-flight future."

Racing are 18th in the 20-team standings on 24 points with 13 matches left to play, and are three points from safety. They are without a win in their last seven outings.

The north-coast club have been in institutional turmoil since a takeover by Indian businessman Ahsan Ali Syed early last year turned sour, Racing accusing him of failing to honour his commitments.

They went into administration last July with debts of over 33 million euros ($44 million). (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Justin Palmer)