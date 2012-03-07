MADRID, March 7 Racing Santander have
sacked coach Juan Jose Gonzalez as they seek to boost their
chances of avoiding relegation from La Liga, the Spanish club
said on Wednesday.
Gonzalez was appointed from within to replace the Argentine
Hector Cuper after he was sacked in November, and was the
visible head of a coaching trio which also included Fede Castano
and Pablo Pinillos.
"Juan Jose Gonzalez is no longer the coach of Racing," the
club said in a statement.
"Until it is decided who will occupy the Racing dugout for
the rest of the championship Castano and Pinillos will continue
to head up the team.
"We want to thank Gonzalez, who at the club's request, took
on a great responsibility at a most difficult moment. Although
it remains tough, the team continue to fight, are still alive
and committed, and can secure their top-flight future."
Racing are 18th in the 20-team standings on 24 points with
13 matches left to play, and are three points from safety. They
are without a win in their last seven outings.
The north-coast club have been in institutional turmoil
since a takeover by Indian businessman Ahsan Ali Syed early last
year turned sour, Racing accusing him of failing to honour his
commitments.
They went into administration last July with debts of over
33 million euros ($44 million).
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Justin Palmer)