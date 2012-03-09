MADRID, March 9 Racing Santander have
appointed Alvaro Cervera as their third coach this season, on a
contract until June 30, the relegation-threatened Spanish club
said on Friday.
Cervera rescinded his contract with second-division
Recreativo Huelva, getting off the team bus as it travelled
south for their match against Almeria to return and negotiate
his exit, Recreativo said in a statement.
The 46-year-old's first game in charge will be at home to La
Liga champions Barcelona on Sunday, and he has 13 matches left
to save Racing, who lie 18th in the 20-team standings and three
points from safety.
The former Spanish international, who had two spells as a
player with Racing, becomes the club's third coach of the
season, after Hector Cuper and Juan Jose Gonzalez who was sacked
on Wednesday.
The north-coast club are in administration and have not won
a game in their last seven outings.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington; Editing by Clare Fallon)