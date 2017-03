MADRID Nov 22 Rayo Vallecano have cemented their reputation as a club of the people by offering financial help to an 85-year-old woman evicted from her home near Rayo's stadium in the Madrid suburbs.

The woman, named by coach Paco Jemez only as "Carmen", was evicted from her apartment of 50 years after her son defaulted on a loan while using the property as collateral.

"We are not going to sit on our hands, we are going to help this lady," Jemez told a news conference on Saturday.

"Not just me but the rest of the coaching staff and the players. As far as possible we will help this lady and give her a hand so that she can find somewhere to live with dignity and not feel alone." (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ian Chadband)