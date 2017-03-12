March 12 Real Madrid's irrepressible Sergio Ramos headed them to a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Real Betis on Sunday as Zinedine Zidane's side capitalised on Barcelona's earlier defeat by Deportivo La Coruna to top the La Liga standings.

A calamitous own goal from Real goalkeeper Keylor Navas had given Betis the lead in the 25th minute, just after the Costa Rican escaped a possible red card, although Cristiano Ronaldo pulled the home side level in the 41st with a diving header.

Betis had defender Cristiano Piccini sent off for a second booking in the 78th and three minutes later Ramos nodded in his 10th goal in all competitions this season, adding to his header in the 3-1 win at Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Real lead the standings on 62 points, Barca are second with 60 after suffering a 2-1 loss at Deportivo, and Sevilla are third on 57 following a 1-1 draw at home to Leganes on Saturday, while Real have a game in hand on their title rivals. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)