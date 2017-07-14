FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
Soccer-Ceballos joins Real from Betis on six-year contract
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#LiuXiaobo
#ReutersInvestigates
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
July 14, 2017 / 9:37 AM / in a day

Soccer-Ceballos joins Real from Betis on six-year contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 14 (Reuters) - Spain under-21 midfielder Dani Ceballos has signed a six-year contract to join Real Madrid from Real Betis, the European champions said on Friday.

The 20-year-old was named player of the tournament at the European under-21 Championship this year. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"Real Madrid... and Real Betis... have agreed the transfer of Dani Ceballos, who has signed a six-year contract with the club," Madrid said in a statement.

Ceballos will be presented to the supporters next Thursday before he joins the team on their pre-season tour in the United States on July 21.

Real's signing of Ceballos follows the departure of midfielder James Rodriguez to Bayern Munich on loan this week.

Ceballos is the second off-season signing for the La Liga champions following the arrival of Theo Hernandez from Atletico Madrid. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Greg Stutchbury)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.