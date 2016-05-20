MADRID, Spain May 20 Real Madrid's attacking trio of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema need to score twice in the Champions League final on May 28 against Atletico Madrid to hit the century mark for goals this season for the first time.

The previous combined best for the trio, who are known as the BBC (Bale, Benzema and Cristiano) was 97 in the 2014-15 campaign.

For a sixth consecutive year, Ronaldo found the back of the net more than 50 times in all competitions with his two goals against Deportivo La Coruna last weekend increasing his season tally to 51.

Frenchman Benzema finished second to Ronaldo scoring 28 - 24 in La Liga and 4 of them Champions League strikes - while Bale scored 19, all of them in La Liga. These were personal bests for both players at Real.

In La Liga alone, the three stars scored a combined 78 goals, two more than in 2014-15, to establish their best mark in the three seasons they have played together.

Ronaldo struck 35 of those, 13 fewer than last season when he earned the Pichichi award as the top scorer in Spain's top division.

Real manager Zinedine Zidane has said since taking over at the club that he will have all three players on the pitch as much as possible. "I will always play with the three of them, that's definitely the plan," he said last January.

(Reporting by Adriana Garcia, editing by Richard Balmforth)