MADRID, June 7 Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas and defender Danilo face surgery to treat heel injuries on Thursday.

Both players have suffered from chronic pain this season and the Spanish club said on Tuesday that both are to have operations.

Chronic tendinitis in his left foot prevented Costa Rica's Navas from taking part in the centenary Copa America tournament currently being staged in the United States.

Brazilian right back Danilo was sidelined for a month after suffering a foot injury while on international duty in September and he has struggled with pain ever since.

Navas made 45 appearances in all competitions for Real this season and kept 22 clean sheets. Danilo played in 31 games in his first campaign at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Both players featured in last month's Champions League final victory over Atletico Madrid.

