MADRID, Sept 23 Real Madrid's La Liga match at city rivals Rayo Vallecano was abandoned in bizarre circumstances on Sunday after Rayo president Raul Martin Presa said the lighting at Rayo's Estadio de Vallecas stadium had been sabotaged.

The game had been due to kickoff at 930 p.m. local time (1930 GMT) but the stadium was in semi-darkness and fans were still waiting outside the locked arena as workmen toiled to fix the affected lights which Presa said had had their cables cut.

Discussions were underway to try to rearrange the game for Monday, Presa said at an impromptu news conference on the side of the pitch. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)