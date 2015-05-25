MADRID May 25 Real Madrid have sacked coach Carlo Ancelotti after the world's richest club by income failed to win major silverware this season, president Florentino Perez said on Monday.

"The board of directors have decided to relieve Carlo Ancelotti of his duties," Perez told a news conference.

Ancelotti, who had a three-year contract that was due to run until the end of next season, led Real to a record-extending 10th European crown and a King's Cup triumph in his first term in charge in 2013-14.

However, this season they were eliminated in the Champions League semi-finals by Juventus while Barcelona won La Liga.

Real also lost to Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup last 16 in January.