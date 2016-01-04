MADRID Jan 4 Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will hold a news conference later on Monday amid reports the club is set to sack coach Rafa Benitez after less than half a season in charge.

Perez will announce the Spaniard's dismissal after a board meeting, with former Real and France great Zinedine Zidane set to step up from B team coach to take over from Benitez at the La Liga club, it was widely reported in local media.

Real said in a statement Perez would speak at the Bernabeu stadium at 7:30 p.m. local time (1830 GMT). (Writing by Iain Rogers; Editing by Ken Ferris)