MADRID Feb 27 Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has returned to training with his team mates as he continues his recovery from a minor ankle problem, the La Liga leaders said on Friday.

Bale had been absent from training this week after taking a knock in last weekend's 2-0 victory at Elche and should be available for Sunday's home game against sixth-placed Villarreal.

"Gareth Bale joined up with the group and everyone completed a training session that was once again centred around ball work," Real said on their website (www.realmadrid.com).

Centre back Sergio Ramos and midfielders James Rodriguez and Sami Khedira are still sidelined as they continue their recuperation from injuries, the European champions added.

Real are four points clear of second-placed Barcelona with 14 matches remaining.

Barca play at struggling Granada on Saturday and champions Atletico Madrid, three points further adrift in third, are at fifth-placed Sevilla on Sunday. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)