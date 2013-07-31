BARCELONA, July 31 Real Madrid are in talks to buy Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Gareth Bale, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Wednesday, amid widespread speculation that the Wales international is poised to move to Spain for a world record fee.

"It is difficult to talk about Bale because at the moment he is not a Real Madrid player," Ancelotti told a news conference at Real's training camp in Los Angeles.

"I believe the club is in talks to find a solution and we will see what happens," said the Italian, adding that he had not spoken to Bale.

"I am not used to talking about players who are not in my team and it would not be right to do so."

According to media reports in Spain and England, Real are leading the chase for Bale and are prepared to offer Spurs what would be a world-record fee of 85 million pounds ($129 million) for the 24-year-old.

It would eclipse the fee of around $125 million the world's richest club by income agreed to pay Manchester United for Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009.

Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas said on Friday the club had opened new contract talks with Bale and were confident of keeping him.

He signed a four-year deal last year and had an outstanding season although Spurs missed out on a Champions League place by one point.

Real, who qualified for Europe's elite club competition by finishing second behind Barcelona in La Liga, are rebuilding under Ancelotti after a trophyless season with Jose Mourinho, who left to rejoin Tottenham's Premier League rivals Chelsea. ($1 = 0.6596 British pounds) ($1 = 0.7531 euros) (Reporting by Iain Rogers, Editing by xxxxxxxxx)