MADRID Aug 6 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has signed a contract extension to keep him at the club until 2019, the European champions said on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old France international joined Real in 2009 from Olympique Lyon and has scored 72 goals in 159 appearances for the La Liga club.

"Real Madrid would like to announce the extension of Karim Benzema's contract with the club until June 30 2019, to include the next five seasons," Real said in a statement on their website.

