BRIEF-Fnatic announces eSports partnership with AS Roma
* Announced today its partnership with Italian football club, AS Roma, to introduce club's first professional team to FIFA's growing eSports league Source text for Eikon:
MADRID Dec 12 France forward Karim Benzema was forced off in the first half of Real Madrid's King's Cup match at Celta Vigo on Wednesday, apparently with a foot problem.
Benzema's injury in the last-16 first leg adds to Real's problems in the forward line because Argentine Gonzalo Higuain, the La Liga club's only other recognised striker, is already sidelined.
Benzema was replaced by midfielder Jose Callejon in the 33rd minute as Real, the 2011 winners, seek a place in the last eight, where they will play Valencia or Osasuna. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Robert Woodward)
MUNICH, Feb 14 Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.
Feb 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Monday Monday, February 13 River Ecuador 0 Independiente del Valle 0 Sunday, February 12 Clan Juvenil 0 Macara 2 Delfin 1 Barcelona SC 0 Deportivo Cuenca 1 Fuerza Amarilla 0 Emelec 2 LDU de Quito 0 Friday, February 10 El Nacional 1 Universidad Catolica 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfi