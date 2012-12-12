MADRID Dec 12 France forward Karim Benzema was forced off in the first half of Real Madrid's King's Cup match at Celta Vigo on Wednesday, apparently with a foot problem.

Benzema's injury in the last-16 first leg adds to Real's problems in the forward line because Argentine Gonzalo Higuain, the La Liga club's only other recognised striker, is already sidelined.

Benzema was replaced by midfielder Jose Callejon in the 33rd minute as Real, the 2011 winners, seek a place in the last eight, where they will play Valencia or Osasuna. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Robert Woodward)