MADRID Oct 9 Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema picked up a hamstring injury in France's 4-0 friendly victory against Armenia in Nice on Thursday and has withdrawn from the squad, the French soccer federation (FFF) said on Friday.

A scan showed Benzema had damaged the muscle in his left leg and he would be unable to participate in Sunday's friendly against Denmark, the FFF said on their website (www.fff.fr).

They did not say how long the 27-year-old, who scored twice against Armenia and has been on fine form for Real in recent weeks, might be sidelined but Spanish media reported he could be out for three weeks.

That would mean he would miss the La Liga games at home to Levante and away at Celta Vigo, as well as the Champions League Group A match at Paris St Germain on Oct. 21. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)