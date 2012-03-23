* Pepe and Faria get two-match bans
* Ramos cleared to play against Real Sociedad
* Formal complaint against Pique shelved
MADRID, March 23 Real Madrid defender Pepe was
handed a two-match ban on Friday for insulting the referee after
the 1-1 La Liga draw at Villarreal.
Sergio Ramos, however, had one of his two yellow cards from
Wednesday's match overturned by the Spanish football
federation's competition committee and will be free to play when
the leaders host Real Sociedad in the league on Saturday.
Coach Jose Mourinho and Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil were
sent off after Villarreal snatched a late equaliser and received
the standard one-match suspension.
Mourinho's assistant Rui Faria was given a two-game ban
after being ordered from the dugout midway through the second
half at the Madrigal. It was his fourth sending off this season.
Real lost their composure after conceding a free kick on the
edge of the area on Wednesday which allowed Villarreal's Marcos
Senna to strike an equaliser in the 82nd minute.
Mourinho was sent off for leaving his technical area and
complaining to the referee after the goal. A minute later Ramos
picked up his second yellow card for clattering into Nilmar.
The federation said Ramos's first yellow card had been
overturned due to an error in referee Jose Luis Paradas Romero's
match report.
Ozil was also sent off with a straight red card after he
ironically applauded Paradas Romero's decision to dismiss Ramos.
The official match report said Pepe accosted the referee in
the tunnel afterwards and accused him of "robbery".
The federation also said a formal complaint from the
referees' committee against comments Barcelona defender Gerard
Pique made after being sent off against Sporting Gijon earlier
this month would be shelved.
After the win over Sporting, Pique was quoted in local media
as saying that the referee's decision looked to have been
pre-meditated.
Real Madrid have seen their lead at the top of the standings
cut from 10 points to six in the space of a week after
consecutive draws against Malaga and Villarreal.
Second-placed Barcelona can close in further on Saturday if
they can win at Real Mallorca, with their game kicking off two
hours before Real's.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington; Editing by Alison Wildey/Mark
Meadows)