MADRID Nov 30 Real Madrid defender
Ricardo Carvalho's return to action has been delayed after he
twisted a ligament in his right knee, the Spanish league leaders
said on Wednesday.
The Portuguese international has been recovering from a back
problem and has not played for Real since late September when he
featured in their 3-0 Champions League win over Ajax.
The club gave no indication of how long the 33-year-old
former Chelsea defender would be out of action.
His Portuguese compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo missed his
second training session of the week as he shakes off a sprained
ankle picked up in the derby win over Atletico Madrid last
weekend.
