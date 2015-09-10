* James suffers thigh injury, Danilo has foot problem

* Pair likely to be out for a month, media reports say (Recasts with James injury)

MADRID, Sept 10 Real Madrid suffered a double injury blow on Thursday when tests confirmed Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez and Brazil fullback Danilo had returned from international duty with injuries.

Scans showed James had damaged a thigh muscle in Colombia's match against Peru, while Danilo, who joined Real from Porto in the close season, had torn the plantar fascia in his right foot, the La Liga club said on their website (www.realmadrid.es).

They did not say how long the pair might be sidelined but local media reported it could be up to a month.

Real coach Rafa Benitez is likely to deploy Spain midfielder Isco in place of James for Saturday's La Liga match at Espanyol (1400 GMT) and their opening Champions League game of the season at home to Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday.

Isco's international team mate Dani Carvajal is the obvious replacement for Danilo at right back.

Real have four points from their first two games of the La Liga campaign, two behind champions Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Celta Vigo and Eibar. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Amlan Chakraborty/Pritha Sarkar)