MADRID, Sept 10 Real Madrid could be without their Brazil right back Danilo for several weeks after he returned from international duty with a foot injury.

Tests on Thursday showed the 24-year-old, who joined Real from Porto in the close season, had torn the plantar fascia in his right foot, the La Liga club said on their website (www.realmadrid.es).

They did not say how long he might be sidelined but local media reported it could be up to a month.

Real coach Rafa Benitez is likely to deploy Spain defender Dani Carvajal at right back for Saturday's La Liga match at Espanyol (1400 GMT) and their opening Champions League game of the season at home to Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday.

Real have four points from their first two games of the La Liga campaign, two behind champions Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Celta Vigo and Eibar. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)