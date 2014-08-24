BARCELONA Aug 24 Angel Di Maria is on the verge of leaving Real Madrid, coach Carlo Ancelotti admitted on Sunday.

"Di Maria has not trained with us today and he came in to say goodbye to the players and people at the club," Ancelotti told a news conference in Madrid.

"We are thankful for what he has done at this club. There is nothing official yet but it is being sorted out. I am very happy with the work that he has done for Madrid but we have the chance to replace him well.

"The decision is his and the club has done what it could to keep him here but he thought differently and so good luck to him."

Di Maria has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United and Ancelotti admitted last week that the Argentine had been offered a new deal but instead asked to leave.

It is believed that he felt under-valued and wanted an improved salary to put him in line with the club's top earners. (Editing by Martyn Herman)