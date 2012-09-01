MADRID, Sept 1 New Real Madrid signing Michael
Essien is confident he has put a series of serious injuries
behind him and is ready to fight for a place in the La Liga side
after completing a loan move from Chelsea on Friday.
The versatile 29-year-old Ghana midfielder, who played under
Real coach Jose Mourinho at the London club and refers to the
Portuguese as "daddy", flew into the Spanish capital and passed
his medical on Saturday.
"I have had my injuries but I am in good form now and very
strong," a beaming Essien, who will wear the number 15 shirt for
the Spanish champions, told reporters.
"If I wasn't ready Real Madrid would not have brought me
here," he added.
"Daddy (Mourinho) knows me very well, he brought me to
Chelsea, and he knows I can play in any position he wants -
except goalkeeper."
Essien's 2011-12 campaign was ruined by a knee injury he
sustained in pre-season, the last of three serious setbacks in
recent years, and he struggled to win a regular place in the
Chelsea starting 11 on his return.
Mourinho has brought Essien into the Real squad to replace
France midfielder Lassana Diarra, who sealed a move to wealthy
Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala on Friday pending a medical.
Essien, who like Diarra can also play at right back, said
the call from Mourinho had come as a surprise and the
negotiations had been concluded rapidly.
"Everything went very fast and I was in my hotel room and I
had a call from my daddy and he said he would be very happy to
have me at the club," he said.
"I never thought I would end up here. I was focused on
Chelsea and I didn't know that Real Madrid would make a bid for
me.
"When Mourinho calls it's more than enough. All I want to do
is play football and when he rang me I said yes immediately.
"When I arrived he was at the airport. We were really happy
to see each other and I am really looking forward to starting
playing and enjoying the football."
Essien signed his one-year loan contract in the presence of
Real president Florentino Perez and was given a watch, a Real
shirt, a model of the stadium and a fountain pen.
After taking only one point from their opening two matches,
Real are looking to get their bid for a second consecutive La
Liga title back on track when they host Granada on Sunday.
Mourinho's team claimed their first piece of silverware of
the season by beating arch rivals Barcelona on away goals to
clinch the Spanish Super Cup on Wednesday.
