MADRID Oct 16 Colombia forward Radamel Falcao has responded to overtures from Real Madrid president Florentino Perez by saying he is happy at his current club Monaco.

Known for his policy of signing so-called 'galactico' players for world record fees, Perez said on Monday Real could make a bid for Falcao at the end of this season and that he had been told the prolific striker wanted to play for the nine-times European champions.

Falcao, 27, left Real's city rivals Atletico to join Monaco at the end of last season for a fee media reported was around 60 million euros ($81 million).

"All I can do is thank Florentino for his words but I have to respect my current club Monaco, who have made me feel very good and I am very happy," Falcao said at a promotional event in Bogota on Wednesday.

"It doesn't seem right to talk about Real Madrid's possible interest at the moment out of respect for the institution to which I am contracted to as of today," he added.

