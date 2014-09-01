MADRID, Sept 1 Real Madrid have agreed to sign Mexico striker Javier Hernandez on loan from Manchester United for the 2014-15 season, the European champions said on Monday.

"Real Madrid and Manchester United have reached an agreement for the loan of the player Javier Hernandez, who will be tied to the club for the current season," Real said in a statement on their website (www.realmadrid.com).

Real have an option to buy the 26-year-old and he would be presented to the media at the Bernabeu stadium later on Monday, the La Liga club added. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)