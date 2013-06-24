MADRID, June 24 Real Madrid targets, Paris St Germain coach Carlo Ancelotti and Malaga midfielder Isco, are close to joining the club, president Florentino Perez said on Monday.

The nine-times European champions have been chasing a replacement for Jose Mourinho, who left at the end of last season and joined Chelsea, and one of Europe's most coveted youngsters, Isco, as they look to rebuild for next year.

"At present, Ancelotti isn't signed," Perez told Spanish newspaper 20 Minutos in an interview.

"It depends when PSG arrive at an agreement with Ancelotti and announce their new coach (Laurent) Blanc. We have to be patient and respect the rules. My coach is Ancelotti."

Former France coach Blanc said on Sunday he was close to being named the new boss of the French champions, which would ease the exit of want-away Ancelotti.

The 54-year-old Italian has been the favourite to step in at the Bernabeu since Mourinho's departure.

Spain's Under-21 playmaker Isco has been the target of offers from Real and Manchester City after an impressive couple of seasons with Malaga during which they reached the Champions League quarter-finals last season.

He followed that with some eye-catching performances as Spain won the Euro Under-21 tournament in Israel this month.

Former Malaga boss Manuel Pellegrini's move to City seemed to make them favourite to land the youngster, but a late move from the Spanish giants looks like it may have turned his head.

"Isco is one of the great players of Spain and the club's technical staff believe he has the quality to play for Madrid," Perez added.

"I know he is enthusiastic to come here, just as I am enthusiastic about him coming.

"If all goes well, we will announce his signing shortly. Only after the coach has been secured."

Spanish media have reported Real have agreed a deal that could rise to 30 million euros ($39.28 million)for Isco. ($1 = 0.7637 euros) (Reporting by Mark Elkington; Editing by John Mehaffey)