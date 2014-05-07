May 7 Real Madrid's La Liga title challenge was left hanging by a thread after a late Humberto Osorio header earned Real Valladolid a 1-1 draw on Wednesday, as Cristiano Ronaldo went off injured for the hosts.

Real were hoping to keep the pressure on Atletico Madrid at the top of table, but instead they remain down in third place, four points off their city rivals and a point behind Barcelona with two games to play.

The match started badly for Real with Ronaldo hobbling off with a suspected hamstring strain.

They went ahead, however, when Sergio Ramos, celebrating the birth of son Sergio on Tuesday, and his 400th Real appearance, swept home a freekick after 35 minutes.

It was not enough though as relegation-threatened Valladolid levelled with Osorio nodding home with five minutes left on the clock.

The result opens the door for Barcelona, who know that a win in the final match of the season against Atletico would hand them the title, providing they beat Elche away on Sunday. (Editing by Toby Davis)