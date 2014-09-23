BARCELONA, Sept 23 Cristiano Ronaldo continued his prolific start to the season with four goals, including two penalties, as Real Madrid came from behind to beat Elche 5-1 in La Liga on Tuesday.

The Portuguese made a bad start by conceding a 15th minute penalty for a foul on Pedro Mosquera, with Edu Albacar sweeping the ball home past Keylor Navas making his official debut in the Real goal.

Gareth Bale quickly put Real back on track as he headed in a James Rodriguez cross five minutes later and then the referee pointed to the spot for a foul by Mosquera on Marcelo even though there was marginal contact.

Ronaldo fired in the 28th minute penalty and headed home a Marcelo cross four minutes later to extend Real's lead.

He was then upended by Mario Pasalic with 10 minutes to go and slotted home his second spot-kick while there was still time for another goal from Ronaldo deep in injury time where he finished clinically in the box.

The World Player of the Year now has seven goals in four days after the hat-trick he scored on Saturday in the 8-2 win over Deportivo La Coruna.

While Real have played some brilliant football, they have looked vulnerable in defence and are three points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona who have 12 points and a game in hand. They play Malaga on Wednesday.

Champions Atletico have eight points from four games and play Almeria, also on Wednesday. (Editing by Alan Baldwin)