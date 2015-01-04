BARCELONA. Jan 4 Real Madrid's record 22 match winning streak ended in a 2-1 defeat to Valencia on Sunday with Nicolas Otamendi heading in the second half winner.

Real took the lead after Alvaro Negredo handled a Toni Kroos free-kick in the penalty area and Ronaldo coolly placed the spot-kick into the corner with 14 minutes played.

An Andres Gomes shot deflected off Dani Carvajal and hit a post in first-half stoppage time as Valencia battled back. Antonio Barragan then had a shot deflected in off Pepe in the 52nd and Otamendi nodded home a corner after 65 minutes.

Real, who last dropped points against Atletico Madrid in mid-September, are a point clear of Barcelona at the top of La Liga but the Catalan side can go top, having played a game extra, when they face Real Sociedad later. (Reporting by Tim Hanlon, editing by Alan Baldwin)