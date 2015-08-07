BARCELONA Aug 7 Real Madrid defender Pepe has a leg injury and is set to miss the opening match of their La Liga season against Sporting Gijon on Aug. 23, his club said on Friday.

The Portuguese centre back was forced off after just 16 minutes of a friendly against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, which Real lost 1-0.

"A muscle injury to his right leg has been diagnosed following tests," read a statement from Real.

According to Spanish media reports, he could be out of action for up to three weeks, which would rule him out of their match against newly-promoted Sporting.

Real are aiming to rebound under new coach Rafa Benitez after failing to secure a major trophy last season, which led to the sacking of former boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Benitez is also set to be without forward Karim Benzema, who has a thigh injury. (Reporting by Tim Hanlon; Editing by Toby Davis)