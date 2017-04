Jan 27 Real Madrid will not seek to boost their squad this month ahead of their transfer ban, president Florentino Perez said on Wednesday.

Perez's leadership at Real has been synonymous with glamour signings but the club will be unable to register new players during the next two transfer windows for breaching FIFA rules on signing non-Spanish Under-18 players. (Reporting by Tim Hanlon in Barcelona, editing by John Stonestreet)