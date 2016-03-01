MADRID, March 1 Zinedine Zidane vouched on Tuesday for the harmony in his Real Madrid dressing room after comments by Cristiano Ronaldo that hinted at divisions.

Real visit Levante on Wednesday with their hopes for La Liga written off after last weekend's 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid in the derby.

Ronaldo was quoted after the match as saying that if all his teammates were on his level, Real would be top of the standings, but the Portugal forward said he had been misquoted.

"Cristiano has spoken to everyone, with me and all, the matter is past," Zidane said after Ronaldo had claimed he meant teammates in a squad with a spate of injuries were not as fit and he was not questioning their playing ability.

"We know the importance of Cristiano and we're all with him. What's important is what we have ahead of us and we'll get through it together," the renowned former Real and France midfielder said.

Zidane will make a number of changes for Wednesday's match with Luka Modric joining the injury list with an ankle problem but Pepe back in a 19-man squad.

Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal are rested while Marcelo, who has muscle fatigue, and striker Karim Benzema, with a thigh muscle problem, are out.

Welshman Gareth Bale rejoined his teammates in practice on Tuesday for the first time since mid-January when he suffered a calf injury, but was not included and could return at the weekend.

Real's only realistic chance of a trophy this season remains the Champions League. They are 12 points adrift of leaders Barcelona in third place with 12 matches to go.

Barca visit Rayo Vallecano on Thursday while Atletico Madrid, eight points behind, play at home to Real Sociedad later on Tuesday. (Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Mark Heinrich)