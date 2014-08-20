Aug 20 Real Madrid's lavishly assembled squad, including World Cup sensation James Rodriguez in attack, aim to be the first team to win all six trophies available this season with the European Super Cup already under their belt.

Now that the weight has been removed from their shoulders after winning 'La Decima', their tenth European Cup after a 12-year gap, they are looking forward confidently to more silverware.

Lifting all six trophies on offer which also includes the World Club Championship, the King's Cup, the La Liga championship and the Champions League would equal bitter rivals Barcelona's feat in 2009, but that was in a calendar year.

So far Real have won the European Super Cup against Sevilla and aim to win the domestic version on Friday against Atletico Madrid following a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the Bernabeu.

Rather than major alterations to the squad, they have made astute reinforcements with the customary marquee signing under president Florentino Perez of Colombian forward Rodriguez for a reported 80 million euros ($107.9 million).

The Golden Boot winner at the World Cup is joined by midfielder Toni Kroos and keeper Keylor Navas who also shone for Germany and Costa Rica in Brazil.

The negative note for Carlo Ancelotti's side ahead of the big La Liga kick-off this weekend has been their performances in friendly matches including the International Champions Cup held in the United States.

In total they have lost three and drawn one friendly. Most doubts are over defence and in particular keeper Iker Casillas.

Despite losing his place to Diego Lopez in the league last season and contributing to Spain's early World Cup exit with some erratic performances, Casillas remains at the Bernabeu.

STRUGGLING RODRIGUEZ

Instead it is Lopez who has moved on, signing for AC Milan, but Casillas will now find it hard to keep Navas at bay.

Kroos has fitted in well with his neat passing game in midfield and could now well take over the set-play duties from Xabi Alonso but there are more question marks over the role of Rodriguez ahead of the league kick off.

He has been quiet and struggled to impose himself in matches, having been tried out in different attacking roles.

He did, however, hit the target against Atletico in the Super Cup, having come off the bench.

"He is not lacking anything it is just that he has changed club and team mates. We are happy with what he is doing, we are not going to ask for more as he just needs time to adapt," Ancelotti told a news conference.

There is a mood of optimism at the Bernabeu as they have only had to tweak their side during the close season while rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have undergone an overhaul with players coming and going.

"Kroos will give us more quality in the team and more experience on the pitch. We have a better side than last year but hard work is now important," said Ancelotti.

"We will continue with the same style as last season. There may be times during matches where we will alter the formation but generally it will be the same." (Editing by Ian Ransom)