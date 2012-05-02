MADRID May 2 Real Madrid's 32nd La Liga title
is a personal triumph for Jose Mourinho but success in the
Champions League is the true benchmark by which coaches are
measured at possibly the world's most demanding club.
The 49-year-old has won domestic league titles in his native
Portugal, England, Italy and now Spain, becoming the first coach
to achieve the feat, and led Porto and Inter Milan to Champions
League triumphs in 2004 and 2010 respectively.
Real president Florentino Perez lured the self-styled
'Special One' to Spain from Inter Milan and has granted him
unprecedented powers as the construction magnate and lifelong
Real fan chases the elusive 'decima', or 10th continental crown.
In his second term at the helm of the world's richest club
by revenue, Perez has splurged hundreds of millions of euros of
Real's money on Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka, Karim Benzema and
others in a bid to end Barcelona's hegemony at home and abroad.
The job is only half done.
Real have fallen at the semi-final hurdle in their two
Champions League campaigns under Mourinho, the first time to
bitter rivals Barca and the second when they lost a penalty
shootout to Bayern Munich at their Bernabeu stadium last week.
The only other silverware Mourinho has to show for his two
seasons in the Spanish capital is the King's Cup, won last year
when Ronaldo netted an extra-time winner against Barca, and some
Madrid fans have yet to be convinced that he is the real deal.
Former England manager Fabio Capello won two La Liga titles
in two stints at the Bernabeu and was sacked each time.
"It is nothing out of the ordinary for Madrid to win a
King's Cup, a league and reach the semi-finals of the Champions
League in consecutive years," a columnist in Real-cheerleading
sports daily AS wrote on Monday.
"This is alright for a Madrid 'between the wars'. Of
Mourinho I expected, and expect, more and I reckon those who
whistled yesterday think the same," he added, referring to jeers
heard around the Bernabeu when a small section of hard-core fans
chanted the manager's name during Sunday's win against Sevilla.
DEVASTATING FIREPOWER
Even if Mourinho has yet to deliver the European prize Perez
and Real fans really hanker after, his achievement in leading
the squad to the La Liga title at the expense of Barca should be
given the credit it deserves.
He engineered the consistency required to get the better of
one of the greatest teams in history with a campaign built
around the awesome firepower of their front line.
Led by Ronaldo, Benzema and Gonzalo Higuain, Real have
smashed the league scoring record of 107 set by John Toshacks's
Madrid side in the 1989-90 season, hitting 115 goals in 36
matches with two still to play.
"That team spent five years playing together and this one
has been together a shorter time so it deserves more merit,"
Emilio Butragueno, a striker in Toshack's team and now a Real
director, told sports daily Marca recently.
"This Madrid side is devastating and they have a number of
players within the team who can score goals."
Ronaldo and his great rival for the World Player of the Year
title, Barca's Lionel Messi, have again conducted a personal
duel to be the league's top scorer.
Messi's hat-trick against Malaga on Wednesday put him on a
record 46 for the season, two ahead of Ronaldo.
The three forwards have greedily fed off the clever approach
play of Mesut Ozil, Angel Di Maria and, less consistently, Kaka,
and it is the first time that three players from one club have
each scored 20 or more goals in a La Liga season.
For their part, Barca have continued to dominate opponents
with their mesmerising possession game but have been more
reliant than usual on Messi for goals as injury deprived them of
Spain striker David Villa.
Madrid have lost only twice in the league, at Levante and at
home to Barca, and drawn four times, but it is on the road where
they have really bettered their arch rivals, dropping seven
points to Barca's 16.
The Catalans were held to five draws, with an inability to
finish off opponents proving costly as was evident in their
Champions League semi-final demise against Chelsea.
'CLASICO' WIN
With Real more consistent against the rest of La Liga some
of the sting was taken out of the 'Clasicos'.
They met Barca six times in all competitions, losing three
and drawing twice between the league, the Spanish Super Cup and
the King's Cup, but Mourinho's side held the upper hand for the
decisive league clash two weeks ago.
Real went into the match at the Nou Camp with a four-point
advantage and still carrying some of the confidence from their
thrilling King's Cup second-leg comeback to draw 2-2 in January,
a major psychological boost despite their exit.
Ronaldo broke away to score the winner in a composed 2-1
victory for only a second triumph over Barca in 11 attempts
during the Mourinho era.
Barca coach Guardiola's decision to step aside for next
season, after winning 13 trophies in four years, prompted
rejoicing in the Spanish capital with his assistant Tito
Vilanova, whom Mourinho poked in the eye during a mass brawl at
the start of this season, stepping up as an unknown quantity.
Mourinho knows the league title is expected as a matter of
course next season and another failure to win the Champions
League may prompt the mutterings from some quarters about his
tactics and working methods to grow in volume.
(Editing by Clare Fallon)