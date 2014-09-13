MADRID, Sept 13 Real Madrid's 2-1 home defeat by champions Atletico Madrid on Saturday suggests coach Carlo Ancelotti has plenty of work to do to integrate new arrivals Toni Kroos and James Rodriguez.

Germany midfielder Kroos and Colombia playmaker Rodriguez shone at the World Cup in June and July and big-spending Real snapped them up to replace Xabi Alonso and Angel Di Maria respectively, two of their most reliable performers.

Kroos and Rodriguez are not solely responsible for Real's poor start to the season - Saturday's defeat was their second in a row in La Liga and leaves them on three points from three games - but they have yet to reproduce anything like the form that lit up the finals in Brazil.

Kroos turned in another uninspired display against Atletico while Rodriguez, top scorer at the World Cup with six goals, looked nervous and was booked for arguing with the referee early in the game.

Ancelotti put the defeat down to a lack of intensity in the second half, which he said was the same reason Real let slip a two-goal lead to lose 4-2 at Real Sociedad in their last La Liga outing at the end of last month.

"We have to make an analysis in the next few days and correct this quickly," Ancelotti told a news conference.

"The first half was good...the second half not," added the Italian who led Real to a 10th European title in his debut season last term. "We just weren't able to carry on the good work from the first half and we let our rhythm slip.

"It's clear the start of the season has not been good. Fortunately we are only at the start and I am confident we can fix things calmly and with the necessary self-criticism."

LITTLE MISTAKES

Real have a chance to rediscover their form when they host Swiss side Basel in their opening Champions League Group B game on Tuesday.

Ancelotti said the team had been "paying for the little mistakes" and called for a swift response from the players.

"We have to react quickly because we have a very important match on Tuesday," he added. "After the goal we reacted well to level the game but then we stopped in the second half.

"We don't have any problems with the system, some players maybe need to get used to it a bit.

"It was a question of attitude and a lack of intensity. I think that is the main reason, it's not a problem with the system, absolutely not," said Ancelotti.

"What we need to find is a balance with players of quality, that is the key." (Editing by Tony Jimenez)