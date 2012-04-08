MADRID, April 8 Leaders Real Madrid had their advantage over chasing Barcelona trimmed to four points when they were held to a 0-0 draw at home to third-placed Valencia in La Liga on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Vicente Guaita was the hero for the visitors in a tense encounter at the Bernabeu as he produced superb saves to deny Cristiano Ronaldo, Angel Di Maria and Karim Benzema.

Ronaldo struck a fierce drive against the post in the eighth minute and was again denied by an upright with a deflected effort 11 minutes into the second half.

Valencia had their chances and a 25th-minute Ricardo Costa header and a powerful Tino Costa shot from long range in the 55th also struck the frame of the goal before Iker Casillas brilliantly denied Jordi Alba with just over five minutes left.

With seven matches remaining Real have 79 points. Barca, who host their arch rivals at the Nou Camp later this month, have 75 after Saturday's 4-1 win at Real Zaragoza and Valencia have 49. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Tony Jimenez)