MADRID Aug 5 Real Madrid's squad is "almost
complete", coach Jose Mourinho said as the La Liga champions
prepare to begin the defence of their title starting in two
weeks.
Real are reportedly chasing Tottenham Hotspur's Croatian
playmaker Luka Modric, with one or both of midfielders Kaka and
Nuri Sahin expected to move on after disappointing stints in the
Spanish capital.
"We are hard at work preparing because we are well aware of
the fact that it is not going to be easy, quite the contrary,"
Mourinho told Fox in an interview during Real's pre-season tour
of the United States.
"The team is almost complete," added the Portuguese, who
helped end Barcelona's three-year grip on the La Liga title last
season.
"They are special players, we have a lot of the best players
in the world and my team's motivation when faced with new
challenges never ceases to surprise me."
Modric refused to take part in Tottenham's tour of America
and manager Andre Villas-Boas said he would be fined as a
result.
The 26-year-old has four years left on his current deal at
the North London club and carries a price tag of around £40
million ($62.40 million).
Real defender Sergio Ramos, one of the club captains, said
there was still room to add to the squad before the transfer
window closes at the end of this month and that Modric would be
a good fit for the team.
"There haven't been many departures or signings, but we are
open to everything," Ramos told a news conference in Los
Angeles.
"We've got a great squad, with amazing footballers, and one
or two more will join," added the Spain international.
"I like football and good footballers and Modric is one of
them. He currently doesn't play in this team and I can't say any
more than that. If he joins he'll bring something to the team."
($1 = 0.6411 British pounds)
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)