MADRID Jan 24 Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has convened a meeting with the media for 1 p.m. local time (1200 GMT) on Thursday amid fresh reports of a rift between coach Jose Mourinho and club captains Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos.

Pro-Real sports daily Marca said in Thursday's edition that Casillas and Ramos had met Perez and director general Jose Angel Sanchez and had threatened to leave along with several team mates unless Mourinho moved on at the end of the season.

A Real spokeswoman said she did not know what the subject of Perez's briefing would be.