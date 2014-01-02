Jan 2 Real Madrid are not planning to add to their squad or sell any players in the January transfer window, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Thursday.

"There is nothing new on that issue," Ancelotti told a news conference after Real beat Paris St Germain 1-0 in an exhibition match in Doha.

"No players will leave, nor will we sign anyone," added the Italian. "For us, the market is closed."

Ancelotti was also asked about talks between the club and Xabi Alonso on an extension to the Spain midfielder's contract, which expires at the end of the season, and said he expected an agreement to be reached.

Alonso's experience, control and passing ability are seen as crucial to Real's hopes of silverware this term and beyond but the lack of a new contract announcement has prompted speculation the 32-year-old former Liverpool player may seek a more lucrative deal elsewhere.

"We believe that in the end we will find a solution and the club and the player will reach an agreement," Ancelotti said. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Toby Davis)