MADRID, Sept 19 Real Madrid centre back Pepe will miss Saturday's La Liga match at Deportivo La Coruna due to a muscle problem, though right back Dani Carvajal is fit again after a thigh injury, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.

"I have very good options because Carvajal is available," Ancelotti told a news conference previewing the game at the Riazor, where Real have won seven of their last eight matches in all competitions.

"The player we won't have is Pepe, who is suffering from muscle fatigue," added the Italian.

The Portugal international's place in central defence is likely to be taken by France's Raphael Varane, who this week agreed a contract extension with the European champions until June 2020.

Real have made a stuttering start to their La Liga campaign and lost on their last two outings, away at Real Sociedad and at home to champions Atletico Madrid.

After three matches they are mired down in 13th place and are already six points behind early leaders Barcelona, who play at Levante on Sunday.

Ancelotti suffered one of the biggest setbacks of his career at Depor's Riazor stadium in April 2004, when the Spanish side beat his AC Milan team 4-0 in their Champions League quarter-final second leg to overturn a 4-1 deficit.

Real began their latest campaign in Europe's elite club competition with a thumping 5-1 win against FC Basel on Tuesday and need to carry that form into Saturday's game to help dispel doubts about their domestic title credentials.

"We have to maintain the necessary calm because the season is long and one thing is for certain," Ancelotti told reporters.

"We will fight to the end in all the competitions. I don't understand the concern. Everyone should have faith in this team.

"We won the European Cup four months ago and it could be that we will win it again."

There are midweek games in La Liga next week, when Real host Elche on Tuesday. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)