BARCELONA Aug 28 Cristiano Ronaldo picked up where he left off last season when he scored a superb hat-trick as Real Madrid romped to a 6-0 victory at Real Zaragoza in their opening La Liga match on Sunday.

The prolific Portuguese, who scored a record 40 goals last term as Real finished second behind Barcelona for a third consecutive year, fired compatriot Jose Mourinho's side ahead in the 24th minute at the Romareda.

Brazilian fullback Marcelo and Spain midfielder Xabi Alonso made it 3-0, before Ronaldo, who has scored at least twice in his last five league appearances, netted two more goals either side of a gem from substitute Kaka.

European champions Barca begin their bid for a club record-equalling fourth successive Spanish title at home to Villarreal on Monday, when former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas could make his home league debut.

