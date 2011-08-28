BARCELONA Aug 28 Cristiano Ronaldo picked up
where he left off last season when he scored a superb hat-trick
as Real Madrid romped to a 6-0 victory at Real Zaragoza in their
opening La Liga match on Sunday.
The prolific Portuguese, who scored a record 40 goals last
term as Real finished second behind Barcelona for a third
consecutive year, fired compatriot Jose Mourinho's side ahead in
the 24th minute at the Romareda.
Brazilian fullback Marcelo and Spain midfielder Xabi Alonso
made it 3-0, before Ronaldo, who has scored at least twice in
his last five league appearances, netted two more goals either
side of a gem from substitute Kaka.
European champions Barca begin their bid for a club
record-equalling fourth successive Spanish title at home to
Villarreal on Monday, when former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas
could make his home league debut.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond, To query or
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please click on the newslink:
for more soccer news
(Editing by Ed Osmond)