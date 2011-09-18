LONDON, Sept 18 MADRID, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Ten-man Real Madrid crashed to a shock 1-0 defeat at Levante on Sunday as the tiny Valencia-based club spoiled the nine-times European champions' perfect start to the season.

Jose Mourinho's side had midfielder Sami Khedira sent off five minutes before halftime and fell behind when Levante forward Kone, who joined from Sevilla in the close season, smashed the ball into the net with just over 20 minutes left.

Real's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, top scorer in the league last season with a record 40 goals, started on the bench after he sustained a gashed ankle in midweek Champions League action.

Coach Mourinho brought his compatriot on at the break to replace the ineffective Karim Benzema but not even the former World Player of the Year could find an equaliser.

German international Khedira was shown a second yellow card after getting caught up in a melee and shoving the home side's captain Sergio Ballesteros to the ground.

Levante's annual budget is around 20 million euros ($27.3 million), compared with Real's of just under 500 million.

