MADRID Nov 18 Real Madrid are not planning to seek a replacement for injured Germany midfielder Sami Khedira in the January transfer window, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Monday.

Khedira had surgery on Saturday after tearing knee ligaments in Germany's friendly against Italy and has been ruled out for around six months, putting in doubt his participation in the World Cup in Brazil in June.

"We are not thinking about buying anyone in the winter transfer market," Italian Ancelotti said at a book presentation in Madrid.

"Khedira is very important for us. We have to find another solution and I am sure we will cope with this significant absence."

Ancelotti said Real had two choices - field a similar player or adjust their tactics.

Brazil-born 21-year-old Casemiro is one option, along with Spain playmaker Isco.

"Isco has played a few games in a three-man midfield although he is more comfortable behind the forwards. We could play with two midfielders and Isco further forward," said Ancelotti.

Real are third in La Liga after 13 games, six points behind leaders Barcelona and three adrift of city rivals Atletico. (Reporting by Iain Rogers editing by Tony Jimenez)